Horrific drowning test on The Selection: Special Operations Experiment

What is the way of dying that terrifies you the most? For many of us, the thought of drowning, unable to breathe before inhaling water in a slow, horrific death, comes out top.

This week on History Channel’s The Selection: Special Operations Experiment, the remaining candidates get to experience the horror of being submerged under water, in a bid to test skills they are taught to stay alive.

Special Operations units around the world including Navy SEALs often teach “drown-proofing” to potential recruits, which consists of several skills which help to keep you alive while operating in water.

Tests often involve having your ankles tied, and your hands bound behind your back, before you are plunged into a swimming pool.

This week’s The Selection: Special Operations Experiment is titled Pass, Quit or Drown, as the candidates endure the horrors drown-proofing involves.

As if that wasn’t enough, they also have to take on each other in hand-to-hand combat after being put through a training class by Instructor Bowen.

When things come down to it, there’s nothing quite like a person-on-person fight to test the human spirit. But who will come out on top, and who will go down?

