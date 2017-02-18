Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete back for Season 2 of For Peete’s Sake

As For Peete’s Sake returns to OWN for Season 2, the big question is — how many Peetes does it take to move one Peete into a college dorm?

Turns out the answer is all of them! Season 2 of the reality show starring Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, their four kids, and her mom, kicks off with the family moving daughter Ryan into her new room as she starts college at NYU.

Everyone seems to have a bag to carry and, unluckily for them, her dorm is on the seventh floor!

The premiere of For Peete’s Sake also sees Holly rushing to organize a farewell party for her, and trying to figure out what she wants to do with her dad’s ashes.

They then head to NYC en masse to bid goodbye to Ryan.

Former 21 Jump Street and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper star Holly, and NFL legend Rodney, have cemented themselves as screen favorites thanks to the OWN series.

Tune in to find out what’s in store for Season 2!

For Peete’s Sake airs Saturdays at 10/9c on OWN.