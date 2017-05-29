Hidden drama in Michael Jackson’s life revealed in Searching for Neverland

Hidden drama at the center of Michael Jackson’s life in his final years is revealed tonight in the premiere of new Lifetime movie Searching for Neverland.

The film is based on the book Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days, and is told through the eyes of his bodyguards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard.

They reveal how they found themselves not only working to protect him, but also becoming close friends with the megastar.

Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland looks at the musician’s entire life story and in particular the last two years before he passed away in June 2009.

It starts after he returns to the USA after moving to Bahrain following his acquittal over child sex abuse allegations in June 2005.

And it highlights the devotion he gave his own kids, wanting to just be “Mike — the normal American dad” rather than the King of Pop.

Jackson is played in the movie by tribute artist Navi, while Whitfield is played by Chad Coleman and Beard by Sam Adegoke.

Navi has impersonated Jackson for the past 24 years. He had previously worked with the star on several occasions, and performed at several of the star’s birthday parties.

