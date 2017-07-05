Hate fears won’t stop Jazz Jennings and Grandpa Jack’s transgender talk on I am Jazz

This week on I am Jazz, Grandpa Jack asks Jazz’s mother Jeanette if she and Jazz will help him do a talk to a group of seniors on transgender issues.

At first Jeanette looks a bit hesitant, but she soon agrees to come along and says that she’ll ask Jazz to help as well. She doubts that Jazz will turn down her grandpa and she seems genuinely proud that her father has taken on the transgender cause.

She says: “I think it’s so endearing that my father has become an advocate for the transgender community. This talk is a great opportunity to introduce another generation to what transgender people are.”

However, everyone is slightly worried they might face a little bit of abuse like they did last year when giving a talk.

Also on this episode, Jazz is still looking for option on her bottom surgery and heads to Pennsylvania to see if doctors there can give her some hope.

Last week Jazz was helping her friend Mya out by confronting her brother about his lack of acceptance.

I am Jazz airs on Wednesdays at 9:00 PM on TLC.