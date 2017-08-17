Has Gabe Brown quit Alaskan Bush People? Star deletes Instagram posts

It looks like Gabe Brown may have left Alaskan Bush People after failing to appear again on last night’s episode of the Discovery show.

There are rumors the star is refusing to film on newer episodes of the series.

Heard he's refusing to film. — Steff (@CT_Homesteader) August 17, 2017

Gabe also deleted posts from his Instagram account earlier this week where he spoke about suffering from a broken heart.

However, reports on other websites that he has deleted his entire account are incorrect — with his page still live today.

A recent blog post suggested Gabe is “supposedly not going to be in any new episodes” of Alaskan Bush People.

He didn’t appear on last week’s show, and was absent during key meetings between the family on this week’s episode – where it was revealed the Browns are moving to Colorado after leaving their Browntown homestead in Alaska.

Seriously where is Gabe? Why isn't he at this family meeting? #AlaskanBushPeople — Jenn Page (@nerdychic72) August 17, 2017

Gabe recently started posting regular updates on his Instagram, including the recently deleted posts about his heartache.

The latest showed him topless next to a fire place with a rose in his mouth, along with the caption: “My romantic evening for one I have these too often lol.”

My romantic evening for one I have these too often lol A post shared by Gabrielsbrown (@gabrielstarbuckbrown11) on Aug 11, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

The Alaskan Bush People is nearing the end of Season 7. It is believed the show will be renewed for Season 8, but there has not yet been any official confirmation.

Alaskan Bush People airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Discovery.