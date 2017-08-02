Has Bobby Giancola overstepped the mark making out with a guest on Below Deck Med?

It looks like Bobby Giancola could be in hot water on next week’s Below Deck Mediterranean — after making out with a charter guest on last night’s episode.

The deckhand matched with brunette beauty Paula on Tinder before she arrived on the boat as part of repeat charter guest Jerry’s booking.

He managed to restrain himself from enjoying a cosy rendezvous in a cabin, but made out with her after taking Paula for a ride on a jetski.

Now footage from next week’s episode shows Bobby making a big faux pas by keeping Jerry waiting for his dinner after taking Paula — and five other women on the charter — out shopping, and returning late.

Hannah has to apologize after Jerry and his one other male guest tells him they’re “starving” and “tired of waiting”.

Hannah — who last night demonstrated a finely honed ability for falling over when she’s drunk — says in a confessional: “This is basically a lesson on how not to treat charter guests.

“Match on Tinder, not return at the time I’ve told you, and have the primary charter guest waiting to have his dinner served. Good work, Bobby.”

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.