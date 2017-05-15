Harvey Morrow murders DJ Steven B for inheritance near Catalina Island on Killer in the Sun

This week Killer in the Sun examines the 2006 shooting of popular Denver DJ Steven Bailey Williams.

Steven Bailey Williams had been a popular drive-time DJ during the 1980s and worked doing voice overs and other promotions.

Williams had inherited some stock from his late father and Morrow introduced himself as old friend of his father who wanted to help him deal with the estate.

He put the inheritance in an off-shore account in the British Virgin, the total amounted to around $1.8 million.

However, Morrow started to use the cash to refurbish his yacht and also began moving small amounts to a U.S. bank account. The pair were friendly during the time and travelled together, but Williams became suspicious after friends asked why he seemed to have no access to his own cash.

He decided to confront Morrow and told his friend that he was going to head over to Catalina Island on the yacht and confront Williams.

A boat owner spotted Williams at the marina on May 4, 2006 and that was the last time he was seen alive. Friends asked Morrow about Williams location and were less than convinced by his explanation that he’d suddenly moved to Hawaii or Mexico.

When Williams body was found floating off Santa Catalina Island these friends reported their suspicions to local law enforcement, but by this time Morrow was missing himself. He turned up in Montana but was caught out when a lie he told a co-worker was uncovered when the former-cop checked it out online.

He was arrested a week later and in 2011 60-year-old Morrow was sentenced to life without parole and 25 years for first-degree murder for financial gain.

During the investigation police used the GPS on the boat to plot the course the pair had taken and found out that Morrow’s alibi did not really match up.

Killer in the Sun airs Mondays at 8:00 PM on Investigation Discovery.