Hair Goddess exclusive: Victoria’s nerves ahead of first Manhattan client

Christina Oliva’s sister Victoria is a bundle of nerves before her first Manhattan client on TLC’s Hair Goddess tonight — in an episode which sees her make a mistake so big she could end up fired.

Watch our exclusive clip from this week’s episode of the show, titled Righting Wrongs and Wronging Rights, as Christina persuades Victoria that she has what it takes to do a professional client at their new Olivia Christiansen salon.

The client is one of two twins, and Christina wants her to do her hair while she does the other one. Victoria is unsure whether she’s ready for it as she’s only really done family and friends’ extensions back on Staten Island, but Christina eggs her on.

She says: “I would never make Victoria work on any of my clients if I didn’t believe in my heart that she was ready to take the next step in her career.

“I need to cut the cord and let Victoria start being on her own a little bit.”

As well as the twins’ vastly different makeovers and Victoria’s huge mistake, this week’s episode also sees Christina and Jenn have an honest talk about Jenn’s place at the salon and Anthony weighs up an offer to move out of state.

Hair Goddess airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on TLC.