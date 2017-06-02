Gruesome murder of Air Force veteran John Ray and 9yr wait for justice profiled on Detective

The murder of Air Force veteran John Ray, which went unsolved for nine years, is profiled in detail tonight on Investigation Discovery’s Detective series.

The 32-year-old was found dead in his home in Atlanta in May 2004 after being stabbed several times in his head and chest.

He had been stabbed so gruesomely that the knife’s blade had broken off inside his body, according to reports.

His TV and stereo along with his car were no longer at his property, but with no leads the case went cold until 2011 when it was reopened.

Ray, who worked in the Fulton County Conflict Defender’s office, was found to have papers in his briefcase which detailed the criminal history of a man he was believed to have met on a gay dating site — Torico Jackson.

It appeared to be a message “from beyond the grave”, pointing detectives in the right direction.

DNA was then found on the airbag of his car, which was discovered wrecked to miles from his home was found to match Jackson’s.

He was already in prison for another crime, and police nailed him shortly before he was due to be released.

Jackson, 30, was convicted in September 2013 of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, burglary and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

He was jailed for two life terms plus 25 years.

