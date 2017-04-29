Grim story behind LA’s ‘Hillside Strangler’ killings on Murder Made Me Famous

The chilling story behind Los Angeles’ “Hillside Strangler” killings is told tonight on REELZChannel’s Murder Made Me Famous.

The Hillside Strangler later became known as the Hillside Stranglers after it emerged TWO cousins were behind the murder of ten women during the winter of 1977-1978.

Many of the women’s bodies were found dumped on the Hollywood Hills, hence the name given to the case.

The killers emerged as Kenneth Bianchi and Angelo Buono, who worked together kidnapping then raping, torturing and murdering the women.

Their victims aged from just 12 to 28 years old. Their names were Yolanda Washington, Judy Miller, Lissa Kastin, Dolly Cepeda, Sonja Johnson, Kristina Weckler, Jane King, Lauren Wagner, Kimberly Martin and Cindy Hudspeth.

Despite the number of deaths, the initial hunt for the killers came up cold until Bianchi was arrested in January 1979 for killing two other women in Washington.

Police were then able to link him, and subsequently Buono, to the killings.

