Great American Solar Eclipse TV: Where to tune in for event coverage

Wherever you are in the USA, we have you covered for learning about and observing tomorrow’s solar eclipse.

The eclipse will take about an hour and a half to travel across North America, with the areas in the direct trajectory experiencing night-time darkness for up to two minutes, 41 seconds.

Eclipses happen all the time, but one of this magnitude and with its swath of coverage are rare. It has been 38 years since this last happened.

Total solar eclipses happen when the moon is directly between the earth and the sun.

Viewing begins in Salem, Oregon, on the west coast and then stretches all the way to South Carolina.

Monsters and Critics’ offices will have a 99.4 per cent complete eclipse, just inside the umbra where the maximum darkness will fall.

Warning: Never look directly at the sun or progression of the eclipse without proper eye protection.

Eclipse 2017: Where to tune in

Nasa

Nasa will have a livestream of the event which you can watch online.

National Geographic

Nat Geo has a one-stop shop here: natgeo.com/solareclipse.

They will host a digital live broadcast from coast to coast featuring in-house experts, and reveal amazing real-time images and answers to your questions.

Tune into their live coverage of the solar eclipse beginning 9:30am PT/12:30 pm ET.

Full live coverage will broadcast over Facebook Live, Twitter via Periscope, and on YouTube.

PBS NOVA



NOVA’s Great American Eclipse: ONLINE LIVE (12 noon ET) Facebook LIVE event will be hosted by PBS Science Correspondent Miles O’Brien.

PBS will feature commentary by astrophysicist Jason Kalirai from the Space Telescope Science Institute and others broadcasting from the path of totality in Irwin, Idaho.

Later’s NOVA’s hourlong documentary, Eclipse Over America will air at 9pm ET on PBS.

NOVA will also broadcast on some local public television stations along the path of totality.

Science Channel

Great American Eclipse airs live on the Science channel and SCI GO starting at 12pm EST, with live coverage from Madras, Oregon, featuring scientists from the Lowell Observatory.

Other coverage includes:

Of course some people have also been making dire prediction about what the eclipse means, you can read about those here.