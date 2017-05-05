Gov. John Kasich, Philip Mudd, Maya Wiley and George Packer on Real Time with Bill Maher

Tonight’s Real Time with Bill Maher will feature some heavyweights in the political realm, including Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a former Republican presidential candidate as a top-of-the-show guest interview.

Kasich has made news of late, but it’s not been for glowing reviews.

The affable Republican politician is under fire for a pricey European trip that had the outward mission of finding jobs and companies to invest in Ohio.

Right-wing media has blasted his new book, Two Paths: America Divided or United, published on April 25 for being a dud on the book sales charts.

Meanwhile, Kasich has counseled Trump on dealing with North Korea’s leader in harsh terms.

He said that Trump ought to “eradicate” Kim Jong Un and his top lieutenants to create a normalized leadership in Pyongyang.

He said in a discussion with reporters in Washington: “How do you deal with this? I think there might be a way, and that has to do with taking out the North Korean leadership.

“I believe the best way to solve this problem is to eradicate the leadership. I’m talking about those who are closest to making the decisions that North Korea’s following now.”

Maher also welcomes panelist Maya Wiley, who spent a large portion of her career as a civil-rights lawyer working for the NAACP, the ACLU, and the Open Society Institute.

Wiley became the first black woman to have ever been counsel to the mayor of New York City.

Last June, she left NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration to become head of the Social Justice Department at the New School, where she teaches.

Also on panel is George Packer who writes for The New Yorker and is the author of several books including The Assassins’ Gate: America in Iraq, The Half Man and Central Square, and the works of nonfiction The Unwinding: An Inner History of the New America, The Village of Waiting and Blood of the Liberals.

Lastly, Philip Mudd joins the group. He is a former CIA counterterrorism deputy who took Sean Spicer to task on CNN over the Susan Rice story. He said: “Sean Spicer knows about intelligence what I know about ballet.”

He also blamed the Trump administration for “setting the tone” with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

On CNN, Mudd said: “As a former government official, this is easy to see…you have a tone in the campaign.

“That tone is, ‘Actually, Vladimir Putin is okay, despite what happened in previous administrations.’

“People like Michael Flynn take that tone and say, ‘We’re going to talk to Russian officials and tell them a new sheriff is in town, or there will be in January, and we will reverse what the Obama administration did.’

“Some of what they did, including Gen. Flynn’s conversations with the ambassador, turned out to be completely inappropriate.”

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Fridays at 10pm on HBO.