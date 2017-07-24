Gone investigates murder of Chris Daigle by his classmate Richard Mendoza, Jr.

This week Gone spotlights the case of missing 17-year-old Chris Daigle, who’s case went cold for ten years.

November 2002 near Missouri City and Daigle went missing in a case that was not solved for nearly a decade.

Daigle was a popular teenager who played in the Hightower High School baseball team and had a wide circle of friends.

The police investigated a few leads but nothing turned up and the case soon went cold.

Years later information was given to the investigators that Daigle’s classmate Richard Mendoza, Jr. and his cousin were the last people to see him alive and another friend told them h Mendoza had confessed to killing his friend.

It turned out Mendoza had seemingly been jealous over Daigle’s relationship with a girl and he, his cousin and a friend had picked up their friend and driven to an isolated spot to pick mushrooms.

However, when Daigle turned his back he was shot in the back of the head with a shotgun. Mendoza later returned and pulled the body into long grass, where it remained hidden until a police search eventually recovered a few identifiable bones.

In February 2013 Mendoza, now 28, was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Gone airs at 9:00 PM on Investigation Discovery.