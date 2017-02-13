Ghost Brothers returns for Season 2 on TLC

Paranormal show Ghost Brothers is set to return for Season 2 on TLC on Friday March 10.

The series features television’s first African-American ghost hunters — Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey — as they head to notoriously spooky locations to investigate whether they’re haunted or not.

All three men were raised in religious households where they were told not to interfere with the dead. But their own experiences and inquisitive natures drove them to want to find out more.

In the first episode of Ghost Brothers Season 2 the trio will head to Thornhaven Manor in New Castle, Indiana, which is said to contain negative energy which targets men.

Other locations they visit during the season include a sawmill dubbed the “Mill of Death” in Louisiana, the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, Rose Hall in Montego Bay, Jamaica — home to the so-called White Witch — and a school in Middletown, Ohio.

Ghost Brothers Season 2 premieres Friday March 10 at 9/8c on TLC.