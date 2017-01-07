Ghost Adventures investigates serial killer Richard Ramirez and satanic worship in El Paso

This week the Ghost Adventures team are headed to El Paso where they learn about satanic worship and serial killer Richard Ramirez.

The De Soto Hotel in El Paso was built in 1905 and has been the subject of several reports of paranormal activity.

A young girl is supposed to walk its halls and in the basement there is said to be a demonic force, satanic rituals are said to have taken place in the gloomy space beneath the hotel.

Investigators claim to have detected voices and have even been scratched, but will the team find anything?

The Concordia Cemetery has an even more creepy past, with numerous tales of strange paranormal activity in it’s historical grounds and it also shares the same rumors of devil worship.

This episode also sees the team look into murder Richard Ramirez, who was named the “Night Stalker” by the press and professed to be a worshipper of satan.

The El Paso born killer burgled, raped, mutilated and tortured dozens of victims during a terrifying crime spree.

Watch Ghost Adventures – De Soto Hotel and Concordia Cemetery at 9 PM on Travel Channel.