Sun, sex and hunks in trunks…welcome to TV’s newest gay reality show — Fire Island!

A sneak peak special of the premiere airs on VH1 tonight right after RuPaul’s Drag Race, before the official premiere next Thursday, April 27, on Logo.

The series follows a group of six young professionals (you can meet the Fire Island cast here) as they share a house on Fire Island the barrier island off the coast of Long Island which are a haven for the LGBTQ community during the summer months.

The unscripted series is executive produced by Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos.

Kelly Ripa – Fire Island Surprise Kelly Ripa just made our day on LIVE with Kelly! 🙀Catch the first episode of #FireIsland TONIGHT at 9/8c on VH1 after an all-new RuPaul's Drag Race. We're so excited! 😁🙌Get a first look before the official premiere April 27th on Logo. 🔥🏝 Posted by Fire Island on Friday, April 21, 2017

The six guys taking part include Khasan Brailsford, a dancer who has performed with everyone from Beyoncé to Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

He’s the one who invites the guys to Fire Island, as he tries to make up his mind as to whether he should move to New York from LA to be with his boyfriend.

He’s joined by his best friend Jorge Bustillos, who used to be a doctor and now works in marketing in New York, photographer and NYU student Brandon Osorio, hot-blooded (and just generally hot) model Cheyenne Parker, who’s also an entrepreneur, New York artist Justin Russo and the eccentric Patrick McDonald.

Fire Island has been a long-time favorite summer location for the LGBTQ community. Watch the clip below as Patrick describes it as “the gay Disney Land, y’all.”

He adds: “I ain’t here for a long time, I’m here for a good time. Get your jockstrap on, shut up…let’s have a good time!”

The premiere episode sees the six guys travel to the island for a once-in-a-lifetime summer of fun.

Cameras follow them as head to the legendary all-night Pines Party, which raises money for LGBTQ and other causes.

And when they take part in an afternoon pool party, things get messy…

A sneak peak of the Fire Island premiere airs tonight at 9/8c on VH1. The official series premiere is at 8/7c on Thursday, April 27, on Logo.