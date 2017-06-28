George W. Bush, Wanda Sykes and Gabriel Iglesias kick off Jay Leno’s Garage Season 3

Season 3 of Jay Leno’s Garage kicks off tonight with a two-hour show, featuring a whole host of celebrities, modded and mad cars plus a big dose of hijinks.

In the premiere episode, Made in America, former president George W. Bush takes Jay for a ride in his Ford F-150 pickup and explains why not being allowed to drive on public roads is one of the worst things about being POTUS.

We also hear about Bush’s work with veterans and his hands-on approach to working on his ranch.

The episode also sees Jay hang with comedian Billy Gardell, and comic Gabriel Iglesias takes him for a spin in a 2017 Trans Am SE Bandit, one of 77 cars built by Trans Am Depot as a tribute to the original car made famous by Burt Reynolds.

Check out the beautiful 6.2-liter hemi, which produces a monstrous 700hp, in the clip below.

The 2017 Trans AM SE Bandit is in a class of its own.Jay Leno and Gabriel Iglesias take “The Bandit” for a spin on Jay Leno's Garage WEDNESDAY on CNBC! Posted by Jay Leno's Garage on Monday, June 26, 2017

He also races actress Wanda Sykes in a minivan…

In the second episode, Larger Than Life, actor J. B. Smoove also gives Jay a tour of his custom 1968 Lincoln Continental, which has a made-to-order leather interior and has been de-chromed to give it a really mean look.

The most sinister Lincoln Continental you've ever seen.Watch the two-hour season premiere of Jay Leno's Garage TOMORROW at 9p ET on CNBC! Posted by Jay Leno's Garage on Tuesday, June 27, 2017

He also goes for a drive around Las Vegas with stand-up Brad Garrett, drives a giant hot-dog car, goes on a training mission in a V-22 Osprey, and talks to Richard Tupper and his son about their unusual oversized VW Beetle.

You can check out the official trailer below:

Jay Leno’s Garage airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CNBC.