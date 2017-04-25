Genius starring Geoffrey Rush is about the Einstein you didn’t know

National Geographic Channel’s excellent first scripted series Genius, about Albert Einstein’s life, premieres tonight.

But this is not the Einstein story that you think you know.

Well before the theory of relativity, the physicist was a daring young man distracted by love, family and a strong desire not to conform. This is the story of the man behind the mind.

The first season of Genius is the very fleshed out and personal story of his life, which the filmmakers tell over the course of 10 episodes.

Most of us know of Einstein’s genius and his gifts, but his private life is far more complicated and dramatic.

The premise of Genius, executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, is to draw upon the very human story of the world’s most famous thinker.

In the clip below, star Geoffrey Rush talks about his transformation into Einstein as an adult.

Rush explains how Einstein was a “very complex” person, adding: “The whole series is about an epoch — and a very tumultuous life, on a level that will be exciting rather than rigid and formal.”

At the most recent Television Critics’ Association winter press tour, Courteney Monroe, CEO of National Geographic Global Networks said of its first foray into scripted drama: “We aren’t entering the space quietly.”

She added: “The creative auspices associated with this series are astounding: executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, with Ron making his scripted television directorial debut with the first episode; source material from best-selling author Walter Isaacson; Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein, Emily Watson as Elsa Einstein; and Johnny Flynn as young Einstein.”

Rush at the time also talked about how he prepared for the role. He said: “I started doing some private research, and just looking into what defined genius.

“I came across, fortunately, this very good quote from German philosopher Schopenhauer, it’s quite a nice aphorism. He says, ‘Talent hits a target correctly, [but] a genius hits a target that no one can see.” And that meant a lot to me.”

Watch the trailer for Genius below..

Genius airs Tuesday at 9/8c on National Geographic Channel