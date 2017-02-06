Gender Revolution: A Journey With Katie Couric examines gender identity in the USA

Gender Revolution: A Journey With Katie Couric is a two-hour documentary, following the popular journalist as she talks to all sorts of people across the country about gender identity.

In recent years the long established roles of boy and girl, man and woman, have blurred a little at the edges. Transgender was something you only ever saw on exploitative reality shows or read about in articles about the fringes of society.

Now this subject and these issues are getting far more media coverage, forcing both the people involved into the light and forcing society to accept that not everyone is born the sex they want to be or even one sex.

Couric takes a journey across America and talks to everyday folks, transgender people, scientists, lawmakers and activists as she seeks to find out more about the complex and sensitive subject.

With new today that a brand new immigrant detention centre in Texas has a special wing for transgender immigrants, the topic has never been hotter.

