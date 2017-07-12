Gangnam Style loses most-viewed YouTube crown to Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s ‘See You Again’

Gangnam Style by Korean musician Psy has lost its crown as the most-watched video on YouTube — after being overtaken by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s See You Again.

Gangnam Style had 2,894,022,885 views on July 10, according to the video streaming site, while See You Again 2,894,026,649 that day.

Earlier today See You Again had topped 2.9billion views, while Gangnam Style was at 2.89billion.

Psy’s 2012 hit shot to the top of the most-viewed pile after the dance moves featured in his song — where he mimics riding various animals — saw a craze for mimicking it sweep the globe.

However Wiz Khalifa’s See You Again featuring Charlie Puth gained popularity after being featured in the movie Furious 7, where it was played at the end in tribute to star Paul Walker after he died in a car crash.

Gangnam Style had been the most-viewed video on YouTube for the past five years after over-taking ‘Baby’ by Justin Bieber in November 2012.

It’s estimated both Psy’s song and See You Again will have earned around $30million through ad revenue for the labels.

Wiz Khalifa said: “I’m super excited and grateful to everyone who supported the song and video on YouTube, and happy to inspire and impact so many lives.”

Puth added: “I remember when I signed up for YouTube in 2007 and had hopes of uploading a video and it reaching 10,000 views. Now, a decade later, it feels incredible to be a part of the most-viewed video on YouTube.”