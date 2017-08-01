Game of Thrones script for new episode ‘leaked’: Hackers threaten to release more HBO shows

HBO has a bigger problem than winter or white walkers as now hackers have come to Winterfell — allegedly getting away with the script to next week’s episode of Game of Thrones and more.

On Sunday an email was sent to multiple reporters that read: “Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.”

The bold internet criminals have reportedly already released a script to the next episode of Game of Thrones that surfaced online as well as episodes of Ballers and brand new series Room 104.

They’ve also threatened that more leaks are “coming soon”.

HBO shouldn’t be too worried, though, because studies show that unless a full season of a show is released, ratings won’t decline at all. However, as expected, they are taking the threats very seriously.

The network released a statement to Entertainment Weekly, saying: “HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information.

“We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms.”

The statement went on to say: “Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”

The anonymous group claimed that they’ve stolen over 1.5 terabytes of content, but HBO didn’t confirm how much content was stolen nor did they confirm which series or episodes were stolen from.

Both Game of Thrones trailers and GoT episodes have been leaked online accidentally before, but this would be the first time that the premium network has been hacked.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.