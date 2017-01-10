Game night gets dirty on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

It’s game night again on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and it doesn’t take long for things to get dirty!

Kyle Richards hosts the night as the ladies play the “puppet game”, where one person holds another person’s arms and makes them act out something which the others have to guess.

But this is the RHOBH ladies we’re talking about, so they quickly manage to see the rude side of every single charade.

It’s no wonder the episode is titled Compromising Positions, as Lisa Vanderpump trying to act out “modeling” on Lisa Rinna quickly becomes a combination of “touching yourself”, “molesting” and “sex”, when she makes her touch herself in intimate locations.

And things get even more raunchy when Lisa Vanderpump demonstrates something long and thing, with the ladies guessing “penis”, “pee pee” and other x-rated words for the same thing.

The games night comes about despite the numerous disasters that have occurred when Kyle’s held them in the past.

This week’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also sees Lisa and Kim Richards’ feud start afresh, while Dorit Kemsley and Eileen Davidson have their own heated head-to-head.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.