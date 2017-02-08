Gabe and Bear go deer hunting on Alaskan Bush People…in WAR PAINT

Winter’s coming on this week’s Alaskan Bush People and it’s time to stock up before food becomes scarce.

Enter Gabe and Bear, who team up to go hunt some deer on this week’s episode at the request of patriarch Billy.

Snow has fallen on the tops of the nearby mountains and it won’t be long before food sources vanish until the spring.

So Gabe and Bear head off in a canoe armed with rifles to try and bring back some meat.

Bear is his usual excitable self, and is particularly happy he’s heading off with Gabe as the pair have hunted a lot together in the past.

And Bear has his own secret weapon when it comes to hunting — facepaint!

When Gabe asks what look he’s going for, he replies: “Skull.”

Referring to the deer, he adds: “I’m going to scare them.”

Alaskan Bush People airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Discovery.