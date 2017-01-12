FX’s Legion is ‘superhero show like no other’ says creator Noah Hawley

FX’s new Marvel series Legion is a new breed of superhero show — one unlike fans have ever have seen before, its makers say.

Creator Noah Hawley said the series, based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, is “the kind of show Marvel has never made before.”

Marvel Television executive Jeph Loeb added at the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour that the series is the kind of superhero show that “no one’s ever seen before”.

FX president Jon Landgraf has described Legion as running in a parallel universe to the X-men franchise, and producer Lauren Shuler Donner told the TCA tour: “This was an opportunity to bring out more X-Men characters that won’t be in the movies.”

The series stars Dan Stevens as lead role David Haller, with Stevens saying he had based his character’s “look” on Noel Gallagher of Oasis fame.

Initially diagnosed as schizophrenic, Haller has endured psychiatric hospitals for years.

A revelation occurs and makes him rethink who he is, and if he is indeed “sick” as he has been labeled, and what his actual purpose in life is.

Hawley told the TCA panel that it was important that, like Haller’s own mind, the audience doesn’t know where the story’s going all the time.

And he hinted that we may see other characters from the Marvel world in Legion beyond Haller, saying: “I’m a fan of all the comics.”

Rachel Keller is cast as David’s love interest Syd in the series and is a prickly pear of a personality — self-sufficient, street smart, and an optimist with an edge.

Haller’s drug-addicted friend Lenny, also described as an optimist, is played by Aubrey Plaza, and David’s therapist is Melanie is played by Jean Smart.

Jeremie Harris is cast as Ptonomy Wallace, a bit of an outsider personality who is sardonic and feeling out of place in his time.

Amber Midthunder plays Kerry, “a woman of action” whose childlike sense of wonder softens the package.

Meanwhile Katie Aselton is Amy, described as the pragmatic older sister of David who has been worn a bit from her brother’s diagnosed mental illness.

Legion premieres on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 10pm on FX