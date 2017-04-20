Monsters and Critics

Future of iconic Pink Tea Cup on line as glasses fly at staff meeting on Hustle & Soul

Candice screams at Lawrence as the staff meeting ends in disaster on the Hustle & Soul finale

The future of the iconic Pink Tea Cup restaurant is on the line in the season finale of WE tv’s Hustle & Soul — as a staff meeting ends in chaos with bartender Candice flipping out and chucking wine glasses at owner Lawrence.

Watch our exclusive clip below as Lawrence prepares for a visit from a famous food critic who he knows could make or break his restaurant and its chances of getting a Michelin star.

He gives waiting twins Dominic and Stefen the lowdown on what to look out for so they get in the critics’ good books.

But when Lawrence calls a staff meeting things end disastrously when Candice totally loses it and ends up smashing glasses left right and center — including hurling them, and a bottle of liquor, at Lawrence.

Candice throws a wine glass at Lawrence, narrowly missing him

Candice chucks a liquor bottle, as a bouncer tries to hold her back

He has faced all sorts of accusations about playing the field this season, and it doesn’t look like things are going to quieten down any time soon.

We also see Sana struggle to return to the Pink Tea Cup after Lawrence rehires Thandi, who Candice says he is “definitely sleeping with”.

And Ana isn’t playing game with Lawrence either…

Hustle & Soul airs Thursdays at 10/9c on WE tv.

