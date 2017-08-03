Fundraising page for late Mountain Men star Preston Roberts more than doubles target

A fundraising page set up in honor of late Mountain Men star Preston Roberts has far surpassed its target as friends and fans rally behind the outdoorsman’s family.

The gofundme page, Honoring Preston Roberts, was set up by long-time friend and fellow Mountain Men star Eustace Conway in the wake of Preston’s death following a battle with cancer.

It was set up with a goal of raising $25,000 to help support his family, including wife Kathleen, following his passing.

But earlier today the figure raised stood at more than $63,500, more than two-and-a-half times the target, as the page was flooded with donations from both those who knew him and fans of the show.

People also left tributes to Preston, who was known for always putting others through himself and had devoted his life to sharing his skills with others through teaching.

D’Bo Praytor said: “From our family to yours. Our hearts go out for the loss of such a great man in a world in such need of real role models.”

Roger Krzeminski added: “Your work has inspired the world. Rest in Peace.”

Erick Hahn said: “I can’t even imagine the pain and sorrow of his family and close friends. Tremendous loss of a man, a craftsman, and a true country gentleman.”

Jeffrey O’Haleck added: “I recently started watching Mountain Men, where Eustace and Preston quickly became my favorite segment.

“I continue to be humbled every time I watch the dedication Preston had to his friendship with Eustace. May he rest in peace.”

Preston, who appeared on Mountain Men beside his friend Eustace, was laid to rest in an emotional memorial celebration of life at the weekend.

It comes after he passed away on Monday last week following a battle with cancer which led to an inoperable tumor on his liver, which shut down his body after preventing oxygen and blood flow.

Fans can still donate to the fundraising campaign by visiting this link, with all proceeds going to Preston’s family including to pay for a roof on the family home which he had been in the process of fixing.

Preston features in tonight’s episode of Mountain Men, where he helps Eustace try to transport some beehives to help with pollination — without breaking them.

Protect the bees at all costs. Posted by Mountain Men on Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Mountain Men airs Thursdays at 9/8c on History.