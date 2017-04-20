From the warms Zanzibar in East Africa to the chillier Alesund in Norway on The Amazing Race

The Amazing Race 29 contiunues in Tanzania as the teams take in the stunning islands that make up the Zanzibar region of Tanzania.

This Tanzania leg sees them tackle some very tricky boxes and chests that have more to them that meets the eye. Then it’s a matter of matching the keys to the correct symbols and moving on.

The region is also famous for its amazing metal work with craftsmen retaining skills that have been passed down over hundreds of years. As the teams test their own mettle it remains to be seen which teams will bend and which will break.

What's hidden in these boxes? Here's a sneak peek at tonight's Amazing Race. Posted by The Amazing Race on Thursday, April 20, 2017

Later they will be leaving the sunny shores of East Africa and heading to the somewhat chillier climes of Norway.

However, they will soon turn up the heat as they visit Alesund and aid in the construction of a 13-story bonfire!

The racers will need to think outside of the box on tomorrow's back to back Amazing Race episodes. Here's your first look. Posted by The Amazing Race on Wednesday, April 19, 2017

The first few weeks have seen the teams compete across South America as they took on challenges in Panama and Brazil.

The Amazing Race 29 airs on Thursdays at 9PM on CBS.