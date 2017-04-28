Rob Reiner, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Ernest Moniz on Real Time with Bill Maher

On tonight’s Real Time, it’s a liberal group with one conservative who will be discussing and analyzing the past week’s political events with host Bill Maher.

Mass. Senator Elizabeth Warren is the top-of-show interview guest. She vehemently disapproved of Donald Trump’s presidency, appearing on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper this week to discuss Trump’s first 100 days in office.

When asked to grade the three-plus months, she said “F”.

She added: “He’s a man who ran for office promising he was going to be there to help working people…so what has he done?

“Well, first he assembles a team of billionaires and bankers and hands the keys over to them, says to Goldman Sachs, ‘you figure out how to deregulate the economy’. I mean, what could possibly go wrong?”

Another Real Time repeat guest is nuclear physicist and former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz, the mid-show interview guest.

President Barack Obama picked Moniz as part of the Iran nuclear negotiating team, viewing his educated counsel as critical to setting things right.

However, he was replaced by President Trump’s unprepared new energy secretary, former Texas Governor Rick Perry, who learned publicly and the hard way that his new post wasn’t just to promote American oil and gas.

The roundtable guests are Seattle-based venture capitalist Nick Hanauer, whose support of a sweeping property tax hike in Seattle to combat the rising homelessness problem was scuttled in favor of Seattle Mayor Ed Murray’s plan to have King County’s sales tax hiked to raise funds.

Also on the panel is A Few Good Men and When Harry Met Sally… director Rob Reiner — who recently went on MSNBC to criticize President Trump on the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, which he categorized as the “greatest attack” on American democracy since Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Reiner said: “This is not normal. We’ve had the greatest attack of this democracy since 1941, and we have to understand that.”

Holding up the rear for the conservative audience and seemingly the sole conservative is the third panelist, commentator Tara Setmayer, a frequent Real Time guest.

She will likely be at odds or at the very least challenging Reiner and the other left-leaning guests.

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Fridays at 1opm ET/tape-delayed PT on HBO.