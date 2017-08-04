Real Time with Bill Maher returns with Al Gore and Ralph Reed, Jr.

The long summer hiatus for Real Time with Bill Maher is over tonight — as the show returns with Al Gore and Ralph Reed Jr. toplining the show.

Former Vice President Gore will open as the top-of-the-show interview guest. He has recently been busy promoting An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, the follow-up documentary to 2006’s An Inconvenient Truth.

He appeared on CNN earlier this week in a televised town hall meeting, where he said Donald Trump’s decision to remove the United States from the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change was regrettable.

When asked by Anderson Cooper, he said: “I actually did feel there was a real chance that he might come to his senses and stay in.”

Also on the show tonight is Faith and Freedom Coalition (FFC) founder Ralph Reed, Jr., a Christian Coalition political operative who in 2006 was embroiled and “implicated in one of the decade’s sleaziest congressional lobbying scandals”, according to Newsweek.

The roundtable guests are political strategist Kristen Soltis Anderson, journalist Joshua Green and international affairs analyst Michael Weiss.

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Fridays at 10pm on HBO.