Story of freshman Miriam Weeks becoming porn star Bella Knox told in From Straight A’s to XXX

11th February 2017 by
Miriam Weeks

Miriam Weeks is played by Haley Pullos in From Straight A’s to XXX

From Straight A’s to XXX on Lifetime tells the true story of a freshman at Duke University who became a porn star to pay her fees.

Inspired by Miriam Weeks’ actual life, the film recreates her journey to becoming porn star Belle Knox in order to help pay for her studies.

Weeks became adult star Bella Knox

A clip from the Lifetime show, depicting Weeks becoming adult star Bella Knox

When the truth came out at college that she was Knox, Weeks faced a massive backlash that was played out over the national news. Weeks also faced cyberbullying and dozens of cases of social media abuse.

But when the truth came out she faced shaming and abuse

The truth comes out when a male student finds out who she is

The story ended up going national and provoked debates about empowerment and exploitation that continue to this day.

A photo of the real Miriam Weeks as Bella Knox

A photo of the real Miriam Weeks as Bella Knox

Venessa Parise directs the movie, which stars Haley Pullos as Miriam Weeks, Judd Nelson and Jessica Lu.

Watch From Straight A’s to XXX at 8/7c on Lifetime.

