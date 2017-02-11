Story of freshman Miriam Weeks becoming porn star Bella Knox told in From Straight A’s to XXX

From Straight A’s to XXX on Lifetime tells the true story of a freshman at Duke University who became a porn star to pay her fees.

Inspired by Miriam Weeks’ actual life, the film recreates her journey to becoming porn star Belle Knox in order to help pay for her studies.

When the truth came out at college that she was Knox, Weeks faced a massive backlash that was played out over the national news. Weeks also faced cyberbullying and dozens of cases of social media abuse.

The story ended up going national and provoked debates about empowerment and exploitation that continue to this day.

Venessa Parise directs the movie, which stars Haley Pullos as Miriam Weeks, Judd Nelson and Jessica Lu.

