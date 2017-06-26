Former USA memory champion Ram Kolli bada bings ‘chef’ Mike Tyson in exclusive Superhuman clip

On tonight’s episode of new Fox series Superhuman, former USA Memory Champion Ram Kolli stuns Mike Tyson and the studio audience as he recalls a super-tough menu order.

In the challenge, Kolli has to scan and memorize more than 10 three course meal orders — over 30 items — and perfectly deliver the list that individual guests ordered without omission.

In our exclusive clip, former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson dresses in full Italian chef regalia as he brings out the first order hidden with plate covers.

Kolli, who has won the USA Memory Championships twice, then proceeds to recall exactly what was ordered by the first “guest” — bruschetta, lobster ravioli, and chocolate biscotti.

Superhuman on Fox is summer fun for brainiacs and sees host Kal Penn, aided by panelists Mike Tyson and Christina Milian, meet gifted people who compete for $50,000 and the title of Superhuman.

Think of it as America’s Got Talent for really smart people.

Five contestants are pitted against each other with talents like photographic memory, identifying arcane and unusual smalls (a skill!) knowing what bird calls are being made and translating backward language.

Superhuman airs Mondays at 9/8c on FOX