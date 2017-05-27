Former Basketball Wives star Laura Govan breaks down on Iyanla: Fix My Life

Former Basketball Wives LA star Laura Govan breaks down on tonight’s Iyanla: Fix My Life on OWN — as she talks about trying to change her public persona and her relationship with NBA star Gilbert Arenas.

Govan goes on the show in a bid to get help from host Iyanla Vanzant about breaking free from the badly-behaved and dramatic persona she created on television.

Iyanla tells her she has to face the reality, saying: “You are a product being sold, because you have given the world access to the s*** in your life.”

She also identifies a trait she has of always “fighting back” in her life, which she sees as being passed down from Govan’s father.

And Iyanla believes this is what has kept her in a “losing legal battle” with former Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies star Arenas over custody over their children.

At one point Iyanla tells her: “Give him the kids.”

But both Govan struggles to accept the advice, saying: “I can’t give him control.”

And her father doesn’t take kindly to Iyanla’s advice, telling her: “That’s not going to happen lady.”

Govan breaks down when at one point she asks Iyanla: “What makes you think that I just make this s*** up?”

Iyanla: Fix My Life airs Saturdays at 9/8c on OWN.