Foreign policy expert Richard Haas and actress Eva Longoria on Real Time with Bill Maher

This week on Real Time with Bill Maher, Eva Longoria joins tax-reform campaigner Grover Norquist on the panel and Bill interviews foreign affairs expert Richard Haass and journalist John Avlon.

With the Trump presidency off to a controversial and somewhat chaotic start, there is plenty for Maher and his guests to talk about.

Yesterday Maher tweeted: “This is, pure and simple, #GovtByBrainfart. I wld need 6 hours on tomorrow night’s show to cover all the madness that went on this week.”

Richard Haas is president of the Council on Foreign Relations and will weigh in on the week’s developments. With the Mexican president cancelling his visit, Brit PM Theresa May meeting President Trump and suggestions that the US might reduce United Nations funding – there is plenty of foreign policy news to chew over.

Maher will also interview journalist and managing director of The Daily Beast John Avlon, who is never shy about voicing his opinions.

This week’s panelists are actress Eva Longoria, tax expert and campaigner Grover Norquist and Congressman Tim Ryan.

Catch Real Time with Bill Maher – at 10 PM on HBO.