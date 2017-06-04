Food Network Star returns with Bobby Flay, Giada De Laurentiis and a comeback

Food Network Star returns for Season 13 tonight, with fan favorites Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis as hosts — and one returning contestant, the winner of Comeback Kitchen.

The premiere episode sees the 12 hopefuls being introduced as they prepare to have their culinary skills put to the test over the coming weeks.

They will then have to pass one more big audition to make it on to the show.

The episode will air after spin-off show Comeback Kitchen, which gives former Food Network Star contestants another chance to shine.

The winner of Comeback Kitchen will then join the Food Network Star line-up for Season 13, bringing the total number of competitors to 13.

Last year saw Season 12 won by Tregaye Fraser, with Jernard Wells and Damiano Carrara as runners up.

Food Network Star Season 13 cast

The contestants taking part this year, not including the Comeback Kitchen winner, are:

Addie Gundry, 30, of Lake Forest, Illinois; Amy Pottinger, 32, of Honolulu, Hawaii; Blake Baldwin, 30, of Flemington, New Jersey; Caodan Tran, 29, of Dallas, Texas, Cory Bahr, 40, of Monroe, Louisiana; David Rose, 35, of Atlanta, Georgia; Jason Smith, 39, of Grayson, Kentucky; Nancy Manlove, 65, of Texas City, Texas; Rusty Hamlin of Atlanta, Georgia; Suzanne Lossia, 42, of Detroit, Michigan; Toya Boudy, 34, of New Orleans, Louisiana; and Trace Barnett, 27, of Brilliant, Alabama.

Celebrity guests

This season of Food Network Star will include a string of expert guests, including Robert Irvine, Anne Burrell and Alex Guarnaschelli, as well as ESPN anchors Jemele Hill and Jaymee Sire and YouTube star Hannah Hart.

Food Network Star premieres tonight at 9/8c on Food Network, after Comeback Kitchen at 8/7c.