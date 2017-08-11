Floyd Mayweather takes time out as cowboy ahead of Conor McGregor fight

Floyd Mayweather took some time out in the lead-up to his fight with Conor McGregor — by visiting a dude ranch and dressing up as a cowboy.

Tonight’s All Access episode on Showtime shows the boxing legend wearing a stetson and riding a horse as he takes a break from training ahead of his fight with the UFC champ.

Wearing bright wight sneakers, we see Floyd transforming (kind of) from city slicker to cowboy as he gets a tour of Bonnie Springs Ranch near Las Vegas with his posse.

It was a chance to get away from the bright lights Sin City, where his fight with McGregor will take place on August 26.

During his visit he spent an afternoon goofing around in old western apparel and gamely rode a horse named Outlaw, much to his delight.

This dusty ranchero fun comes in the third episode of Showtime’s four-part All Access series giving a glimpse behind the scenes as both Mayweather and McGregor prepare for their big fight.

Will mouthy McGregor best “Money” Mayweather? Or will the Bonnie Springs dude abide? Place your bets…

All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor airs Fridays at 10/9c on Showtime. The big fight airs on Showtime pay-per-view on Saturday, August 26, at 9pm ET/6pm PT.