Flo Rida joins porn stars Riley Reid and Aspen Rae on Best in Sex: 2017 AVN Awards

Flo Rida joins porn stars Riley Reid and Aspen Rae on Showtime tonight — as the network airs coverage of the “Oscars of porn”.

Best in Sex: 2017 AVN Awards covers the long-standing ceremony which honors the best performers, directors, retailers and websites in the adult video industry.

It’s sponsored by industry trade magazine Adult Video News and has been running since 1984, with past winners of awards including Ron Jeremy and Jenna Jameson.

This year’s ceremony took place on January 21 at The Joint in Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, in Paradise, Nevada — with Colin Cane as the master of ceremonies and webcam star Rae and Reid, the reigning Female Performer of the Year, co-hosting.

Flo Ride performed during the awards ceremony.

Movie of the Year went to Suicide Squad XXX: An Axel Braun Parody, which also took Best Parody, while Female Performer of the Year was Adriana Chechik and Male Performer of the Year was Mick Blue.

Other categories at the awards include the Fan Award: Favorite Cam Girl, which went to Kati3kat, Best New Starlet, which went to Holly Hendrix, and Transsexual Performer of the Year, which went to Aubrey Kate.

Best in Sex: 2017 AVN Awards airs at 11/10c tonight on Showtime.