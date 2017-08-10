First in Human: The Trials of Building 10 premiere features last chance for little girl with rare Job Syndrome

First in Human: The Trials of Building 10 is a new documentary series on Discovery that follows the groundbreaking medical work carried out at the National Institutes of Health’s Building 10.

The first episode tells the story of little Lucy Wies, who suffers from the very rare Job Syndrome. The disease has no cure and is one of the rarest in the world, but now Lucy is taking part in the first human trial to find a cure for it.

Job Syndrome affects fewer than 1 in 1 million people and causes problems with the immune system. Sufferers usually have bouts of pneumonia, can experience eczema, skeletal abnormalities, curvature of the spine and issues with their teeth.

The institute is a hub for some of the most advanced and risky medical procedures carried out anywhere in the country. It’s a place where the doctors and consultants attempt medical breakthroughs with the help of some very ill patients.

The patients are often those who are suffering from very rare diseases or those who’ve reached the end of line in terms of established treatments. For many the work being carried out in Building 10 is their last hope and indeed their only chance of survival.

