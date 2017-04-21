Fire Island cast: Meet the six hunks from TV’s new gay reality series

Fire Island is where it’s at this summer — and we don’t just mean New York’s real-life LGBTQ haven, but also on our screens!

Television’s newest gay reality series Fire Island follows six young professionals who head to the party mecca off Long Island to live it up for the summer.

The hunks all share a house as they go on the hunt for the thrills and good times that have drawn the LGBTQ to the area for decades.

A sneak peak of the premiere airs tonight on VH1, before the official season starts on Logo TV next Thursday.

But who are the guys? Let’s meet the Fire Island cast of characters who promise to bring the fun of Fire Island straight to your living room.

Khasan Brailsford

Khasan is the main man of the house, the guy who invited the others to join him for a summer in the sun on Fire Island.

He’s a professional choreographer and dancer who has worked with some big stars including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Pink, Sam Smith and Lady Gaga.

He’s also had screen roles including as a Hollywood Party Dancer in La La Land and a dancer in East Los High.

He decided to head to Fire Island and rent the house so he could decide whether to move from LA to New York to be with his boyfriend.

Khasan already has a big fan following, with more than 30,000 followers on his Instagram. Check him out.

Jorge Bustillos

Jorge is Khasan’s best friend and moved to NYC after leaving his boyfriend and his career — as a doctor! — back in Venezuela.

He now works as a marketing strategist and does some DJ-ing on the side.

You can check out some of his music on Soundcloud and check out some great pics of him on his Insta.

Brandon Osorio

Brandon is the baby of the bunch — a photographer and a student at New York University. It’s his first summer on Fire Island and he’s on the look for romance.

He’s studying a major in Marketing with a minor in Business of Entertainment, Media and Technology at NYU’s Stern School of Business.

You can find out more about him on his website and check out some of his photos on Instagram.

Cheyenne Parker

Cheyenne is an entrepreneur and model — and known for being hot-blooded. He’s done some sizzling photoshoots in the past and isn’t afraid to show off his (pretty amazing) body.

Cheyenne’s got the biggest following out of all the guys on Instagram and is currently working on launching his brand Maison Parker.

Justin Russo

Justin is the bear of the bunch, and an artist an illustrator from NYC. He heads to Fire Island looking for inspiration and excitement.

He had a new boyfriend going into the series — but with all the temptations on offer whether that relationship comes out the other side intact remains to be seen!

You can find out more about him and his art on his website and see lots of photos (think hairy torso) on his Insta.

Patrick McDonald

Patrick is basically, well, a party boy! He lives in Brooklyn and is originally from Georgia — and is spending the whole summer on Fire Island.

He’s a fun-lover and, as his clip below shows, is big on “extra”. His only big pet peeve? When someone else is more “extra” than him.

Patrick has a dog called Bodie, and says: “There’s going to be a lot of matching Speedo’s and harnesses this summer, for sure.”

He does various things to get by, from bartending and working in the nightclub scene.

A sneak peak of the Fire Island premiere airs tonight at 9/8c on VH1. The official series premiere is at 8/7c on Thursday, April 27, on Logo.