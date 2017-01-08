Finding Bigfoot season premiere sees the search for sasquatch continue with vivid accounts

Finding Bigfoot is back for an all-new season and the investigators are more hopeful than ever of tracking down the elusive sasquatch.

In this premiere episode the team head to The Appalachian Trail where they gather local information via a town meeting and then head out into the night to search for evidence.

The team also meet a family spanning three generations, who have all had encounters with sasquatches. The family have lived on the land since the 1700s and tales of Bigfoots stretch back hundreds of years.

They recount how their great great grandfather used to warn them about not venturing too far into the woods and always remaining in sight of each other when out walking.

The youngest member of the family says she was playing soccer with friends when the ball rolled down and when she looked up there was a figure on the hill. The kids were not sure what it was and thought it was a ‘hairy man’, but when mom was called she knew right away it was a sasquatch.

The mother explains that on many occasions a Bigfoot has been spotted around the house, looking in the windows and foraging about in the yard.

Grandpa Ernie has lived for decades in the area and he’s seen more than his fair share, he recalls his first encounter where he spotted a bloody figure holding a deer by the side of the road…something he will never forget.

