Fathers and their cars as Richard and Kyle Petty join Jay Leno’s Garage

This week Jay Leno’s Garage pays tribute to fathers and the cars that they drive, including an interview with racing legends Richard Petty and his son Kyle Petty.

Richard ‘The King’ Petty needs no introduction, having won the NASCAR Championship seven times. His son Kyle is a stock car racing driving legend and competed in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series. Kyle’s own son was also a budding race driver but tragically died in a racing accident.

So the theme of the show is sure close to the heart of both men as they chat to Jay about the cars they’ve driven and crashed. Including the 1970 Plymouth Superbird, one of which will set you back over $750,000.

Richard and Kyle Petty join Jay Leno's Garage TOMORROW! Tune into CNBC to see #TheKing and Kyle Petty on Jay Leno's Garage at 10 PM ET/PT! Richard takes a drive around Auto Club Speedway in his famous No. 43 alongside Kyle and Jay Leno in his famous No. 42 car. #NASCAR Posted by Richard Petty Motorsports on Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Also on this episode, some tractor pulling and a woman who brought a Mustang and a plane back to life with the help of her dad.

Plus a very cool collection of Shelbys going round the track together, not something you see very often.

Not something you see every day. 3 legendary Shelby’s on one track.Watch Jay Leno's Garage TOMORROW at 10p ET/PT on CNBC! Posted by Jay Leno's Garage on Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Jay Leno’s Garage airs on Wednesdays at 10:00 PM on CNBC.