Farrah Abraham has meltdown on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition premiere

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has a meltdown on the premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition — when she and her mom Debra disagree over past alleged mistreatment.

Farrah accuses Debra of “continuously having abusive behavior” around her when she was younger, and says one incident left her with her “whole face” bleeding.

Her mom brands Farrah’s claims “lies” and says the face incident was a “little tiny drop of blood” on her lip.

Asked by Dr. Ish Major how Farrah got the blood on her face, Debra says: “She had me in a headlock, telling me she was going to break my fingers and kill me.”

But Farrah, who was back on our screens for the new season of Teen Mom OG last week, can’t take it any more and storms out of the studio in tears, branding her mom a “stupid a** bitch”.

The heated moment comes as the families take part in the bootcampers’ first challenge, where they must open boxes containing things that symbolize things from their past.

It sees Debra take out a rope noose, a reference to times Farrah has said she wished her mother was dead.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition sees reality stars and toxic members of their family enter the bootcamp together to try and fix their relationships.

Farrah appears with Debra — who released a bizarre rap video earlier this year — along with her dad Michael, who is divorced from her mom.

Also taking part is Kendra Wilkinson (Kendra On Top), who in the premiere faces off with her mother Patti after two years of not speaking, and former NFL star Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson (Ochocinco: The Ultimate Catch) — who tries to solve issues with his mom Paula, who abandoned him in the care of his grandmother when he was five.

Making up the four reality stars in the cast is Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino (Jersey Shore), who wants to make things better with his brothers Marc and Frank Jr — with the threat of jail for tax evasion looming over the family.

The experts are Dr. Ish and Dr. Venus Nicolino, aka Dr. V.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs Fridays at 9/8c on WE tv.