Farrah Abraham flips out at mom Debra over ‘abuse’ on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham flips out at mom Debra Danielsen on this week’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition — saying: “You f***ing abuse people!”

The pair’s issues over past abuse claims surfaced in the season premiere and rears its ugly head again on tonight’s episode, which centers around blame.

During the episode, the Boot Camp participants have to play The Blame Game where they take bricks representing issues they have with their relatives — and place it next to the family member they think should shoulder the blame for it.

During the episode, titled Another Brick in the Wall, Farrah feels let down by Deb when her mom says she wants to go and see her boyfriend right in the middle of Boot Camp.

But Debra is actually hiding her engagement from her daughter.

Farrah says: “My mom leaving the house makes me upset, makes me sad, and I don’t understand what the point is for leaving — and for me it’s just like manipulation of ‘it’s ok’…it’s not though.”

Meanwhile, in separate footage when the Boot Campers are spending time together, Farrah erupts into a furious tirade at Debra.

She tells her: “You f***ing abuse people, and they’re f***ing sick of it!”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs Fridays at 9/8c on WE tv.