Fans support Whitney Thore after dog dies and fat shaming emerges on My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Fans have rallied to support My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore after the death of her dog Tori — and as the latest episode shows her being fat shamed.

Whitney has recently had to deal with a whole host of big issues in her life, from her pregnancy to her mom Babs’s ill health.

Followers had already taken to the star’s Facebook page in huge numbers over recent days to offer hopes of a quick recovery for Babs.

Now they have offered more support after it emerged Whitney and Babs’s dog Tori has suddenly passed away.

And fans have repeatedly praised Whitney over her efforts with her No Body Shame campaign, as the latest episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life also shows Whitney being body shamed at Gay Pride in Charlotte.

Many praised her as an “inspiration”.

And others were quick to put down all the haters out there.

Most recently, fans took to her page to console her over the loss of Tori, who she bought back in 2008 while she was living in Korea.

Whitney said: “My brother just called to tell me my sweet Tori passed away suddenly. I bought her while living in Korea in 2008, and brought her back home with me years later.

“She brought so much joy to our lives, most recently while visiting my mom in the hospital. Ever since I’ve been back in the states, she really became my mom’s dog and they had a very special bond. Rest in peace, sweet baby.”

This week’s episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life sees Whitney’s dad show disappointment at the news of her positive pregnancy test.

But it’s the way her mom Babs decides to reveal it that really makes things difficult.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.