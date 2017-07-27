Fans predict results of Married at First Sight finale: Two couples stay together

Fans have predicted the results ahead of this week’s Married at First Sight finale, and they think two of the couples will stay married while one will get divorced.

A poll on the Married at First Sight Facebook page saw MAFS die-hards presented with a survey for each of the three couples taking part this season.

In each one they were shown a picture, like the one of Nate and Sheila below, and asked: “What do you think they will decide?”

Fans then had to vote with a heart reaction for ‘Stay Married’ or a thumbs up for ‘Go Separate Ways’.

The results are in and…

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico

The results of this poll were clear cut — with fans predicting decisively that the couple will stay married. At the time of writing, nearly 6,800 people had voted for ‘Stay Married’ while just under 1,100 had voted for ‘Go Separate Ways’.

Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot

In the most decisive result of the three polls, fans overwhelmingly predicted that Cody and Danielle will get divorced. While nearly 7,900 people at the time of writing had voted for ‘Go Separate Ways’, just over 500 had voted for ‘Stay Married’.

Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon

The results show that Sheila and Nate’s fate was the hardest to predict for fans, with the results much more evenly balanced than for the other two couples — although it was also the latest survey to be published.

At the time of writing viewers had predicted that by a narrow margin that the couple would…remain together, with 1,300 having voted for ‘Stay Married’ and 1,160 for ‘Go Separate Ways’.

What do you think of the results? Let us know in the comments below.

Married at First Sight airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.