Fans pay tribute to Mountain Men star Preston Roberts after he loses battle with cancer

Fans of Mountain Men star Preston Roberts have taken to social media to pay tribute to the rugged outdoorsman after he tragically lost his battle with cancer on Monday.

Preston passed away after suffering from a tumor on his liver which doctors were unable to operate on or take further action to remove.

As a result the oxygen and blood flow in his body were greatly reduced over a period of three weeks. On July 24th his body shut down and he passed away surrounded by his family.

Fans took to the show’s official Facebook page to express their grief over his passing and to pay tribute to his life as a father, husband, teacher and superb outdoorsman.

Valerie Lynne Smith-Bowen wrote: “This is my favorite show, and Eustace and Preston were the ones I enjoyed the most. I’m so saddened. God Bless his Wife and family. Go rest high on that Mountain, Preston!”

Fan Tim Hayes described his passing as “a devastating loss.” Fellow viewer Jane Ross Levy said: “This is a terrible shock to those who love Mountain Men.

“Preston was really and truly an incredibly nice man. No matter how hard the task Preston always took it on with a great attitude.”

Stacey Clements echoed the thoughts of many when she wrote: “Mountain Men and the world will definitely not be the same without him.”

Preston’s close friend, Mountain Men star Eustace Conway, also paid tribute in a Facebook message writing: “Rest easy Preston James Roberts…We love you always brother!”

A memorial fund has been set up to help Preston’s family pay the medical bills and to help finish the roof on the family home, which Preston had been working on before he fell ill.

All the donations will go to his wife Kathleen and the family. RIP Preston Roberts.

Preston Teaches Fuzz Sticks Young Boys Camp 2015 Posted by Preston Roberts on Saturday, June 27, 2015

Mountain Men airs Thursdays at 9/8c on History Channel.