Fans’ fears for Whitney after My Big Fat Fabulous Life pregnancy reveal

My Big Fat Fabulous life fans have been left fearing for star Whitney Thore after she issued an apparently tearful message talking about her pregnancy on the show.

The No Body Shame activist was shown finding out that she was expecting at the end of last week’s episode, and this week she tells ex-boyfriend the news that he has to be the daddy.

But fans were left worried for the star over what might still to be revealed on the show.

In the video Whitney thanked all her fans for their congratulations, but with what look like tears forming in her eyes she added: “It was really nice. I wish I could answer your questions and talk more about it but I can’t until next week…because I’m under a contract, but anyway…thank you guys, I love you. See you next week. Bye.”

Fans later took to social media to post their support for the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star, who has recently been caring for her mum Babs after she suffered a stroke.

One fan said on Whitney’s Facebook: “It’s not for ratings. I think from the season preview we can see what may have happened, since she has still been exercising hard. Please don’t send her rude comments and messages.”

Another added: “I really hope the best for you. But I get the vibe that everyone who has congratulated you will be doing the opposite next week, and I’m sorry you have to go through that.”

One said: “Whitney, you have our love and support no matter what news you have to share with us.”

Fans also took to Instagram and Twitter to offer their support for the star.

This week’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life episode sees Whitney taken aback when she reveals the news to Lennie about her positive pregnancy result.

She tells him that he has to be the father, because she hasn’t been with anyone else. And she is comforted when he vows to be there if she were to have a child.

Watch this week’s episode, titled Immaculate Misconception, to find out what happens…

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.