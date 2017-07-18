Monsters and Critics
LHHATL fans demand to know if Kirk Frost is Jasmine Washington’s baby daddy

Kirk Frost in a red cap and white jacket on the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta reunion

Kirk Frost during last night’s concluding part of the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Reunion

Fans were left fuming last night after the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta reunion failed to reveal whether Kirk Frost is Jasmine Washington’s baby daddy.

It comes despite the storyline being played out for the entire season, with the “is he or isn’t he the daddy” questions starting even before the season had started to air.

It had been reported that Kirk was revealed to be the father during the reunion, but after an anxious wait that never materialised.

The non-news followed the revelation at the end of the season that Jasmine’s ex Logan was NOT the daddy, with Kirk’s wife Rasheeda saying that put him in the firing line.

Now fans have taken to Twitter to express their frustration after the final part of the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta reunion failed to shed any more light on the situation.

The reunion came just days after it emerged a paternity case against Frost by Jasmine is set to move forward through Atlanta’s Gwinnett County Court system.

Jasmine, who claims her son Kannon was fathered by Kirk, had been trying to serve him since January. He finally acknowledged the summons on July 10.

Last night’s otherwise action-packed Love & Hip Hop Reunion saw Joseline Hernandez quit the show, and covered whether Karlie Redd and Young Joc hooked up during the cast trip to Jamaica.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is finished for the season. Love & Hip Hop Hollywood starts next week, Monday, July 24, at 8/7c on VH1.

