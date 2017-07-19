Fans beg Sig Hansen to stop smoking after chest pains scare on Deadliest Catch

Fans have begged Deadliest Catch star Sig Hansen to stop smoking, after this week’s episode showed him suffering chest pains a year after his heart attack.

Sig had to be flown out by plane after having tests when he started complaining of pains on the left side of his chest. It comes after the skipper of the Northwestern suffered a full-blown heart-attack while out at sea last season.

After footage of the drama was revealed, fans took to social media to plead with Sig to give up cigarettes.

One said after we posted the story: “For the love of god, Sig. Please quit smoking! We love you and the Northwestern! Praying all is well and the pain goes away. Stay safe honey!”

Others took to the Deadliest Catch Facebook page, with one saying: “Sig, quit smoking or unfortunately the end will come sooner than you and the rest of us would like.”

Another added: “So watching tonight’s show and Sig is crying about his heart and then lights a cigarette.”

Others called for him to step down from being captain altogether, so he could avoid the stress.

One said: “Now is the time to be good to yourself, get rid of the smokes, booze and stress and let someone else take the helm, and enjoy the rest of your life with your family.”

Another added: “He should retire from the boat. Better to be alive and enjoy your family than to die at sea. By the way, smoking all those cigarettes isn’t going to help not getting another heart attack.”

Another said simply: “STOP SMOKING SIG!”

Watch footage from last night’s episode below as Sig goes for a check-up after the stress-related pains set in.

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Deadliest Catch.