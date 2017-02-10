FFTOB Firefighter Turnout Bags from Shark Tank: Where can you buy them?

This week’s Shark Tank features the awesome-looking Firefighter Turnout Bags created by Niki and Matt Rasor. But where can you buy them?

The super-durable bags are made out of old firefighting gear once they are retired from the front-line of battling infernos.

Buying them stops the old material going into landfill, so not only do you end up with a long-lasting and hard-wearing bag — you’re protecting the environment too.

On top of that, they actually look cool.

A standard Everyday Turnout Bag which you can buy immediately costs $130, but FFTOB also do a string of custom ones which are made to order and take 6-10 weeks to be made.

They come in a range of styles, from hero bags to duffels and backpacks, from as little as $55 for a self-contained breathing apparatus bag to $295 for the duffel.

And you can choose everything from the color of the gear used to make it, the color of the reflector tape, and the color of the strap. You can also add a name.

What’s more, the bags come with a three-month guarantee on all repairs, and even after that they will do most repairs for free.

If you’re a firefighter, you can even use your own gear to make bags to order — or sell them your old turnouts.

FFTOB also have a range of other accessories made from retired firefighting gear, including stockings, pouches, and makeup bags.

The firm also supports two non-profits with some of its earnings, The Widows, Orphans & Disabled Firemen’s Fund, and Station Kid which helps the chronically ill children of everyday heroes.

You can currently buy Firefighter Turnout Bags and find out more on the FFTOB website.