Exclusive Video: Cody “Thrive” Dunlap talks sharing prize money with #TeamAlgina

After 40 days in a South Pacific jungle with a dwindling number of Millennial competitors, Cody “Thrive” Dunlap has to share the prize money with his last favorite people, Alex Apple and Gina Lam of #TeamAlgina.
And’s he’s pissed about it.
But not bitter. Because he has a plan.
This is a guy who grew up wanting to be a reality TV star.
Not a traditional career path, but hey, Millennials have all kinds of new opportunities, right?
He’s on a mission to become a legend in reality television, and he’s pretty sure that s**ting in the fresh water supply will at least get him nominated for some awards.
Was it truly a most shocking moment? Or a most horrifying moment. You be the judge.
Stranded with a Million Dollars airs Tuesdays on 10/9c on MTV.